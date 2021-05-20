Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has updated his records on the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) online portal set up to confirm proof of life to enable the issuance of a new ‘smart’ card which validates access to services provided by the government for residents.

After the exercise, which held at the Lagos House, Alausa, the Governor encouraged all residents to visit LASRRA’s website – http://lagosresidents.gov.ng – to pre-register or validate their registration and complete the process by taking photographs at the nearest registration station

The Governor reiterated that accurate data is essential for effective planning and allocation of resources, provision of quality education, healthcare delivery system, healthy environment, good transportation and security to mention a few.

LASRRA’s strategic plan is to provide a unique means of identification for access to State services and facilities, including the provision of a centralised database for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The Agency will soon embark on seamless and real-time registration of residents, through the deployment of new technological devices, towards achieving the objectives of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

Recall that LASRRA is the Agency of government responsible for the creation of a reliable database of all Lagos residents towards assisting the State Government in deploying resources for the overall development and growth of the State.