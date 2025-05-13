The Governor of Ekiti State , Biodun Oyebanji has expressed condolences on the death of former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd).

The late Olubolade, also a former Minister of Police Affairs and a former governorship aspirant in the state passed on Sunday, aged 70 years old.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, rued the demise of the former Minister of Police Affairs.

He said “Ekiti has lost a great son who made indelible impact in his military career, public service and in politics”.

Governor Oyebanji described Olubolade’s death as a huge loss not only to Ekiti, his home state, but to Nigeria, a country he served during his stellar military career and as a distinguished politician and public servant.

The Governor noted that the late Navy Captain Olubolade’s legacies will forever be remembered in Bayelsa State, where he helped lay a solid foundation for the development of the South-South state and also at federal level where he served as a Minister in three different ministries.

According to Governor Oyebanji, the late Navy Captain Olubolade shone like a glittering star as Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Minister of Special Duties and later as Minister of Police Affairs during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He added that the deceased’s foray into politics after his retirement from the military was borne out of his desire to serve and contribute to the development of Ekiti State where he ran for the governorship position on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Action Congress (AC) and later People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor described the deceased as an apostle of politics without bitterness who believed in the Ekiti project and worked assiduously with other patriots for the development of the State.

He prayed God to grant the immediate family, friends and associates of the deceased, the people of Ipoti Ekiti as well as the entire people of the State the fortitude to bear the great loss.