Governor of Cross River State Bassey Otu, has signed three significant bills into law, aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing care for the elderly, and streamlining revenue generation from gaming and lottery operations.

The laws include the Cross River State Road Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Law 2025, the Senior Citizens Centre Law 2025, and the Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law 2025.

The Governor commended the State House of Assembly for their cooperation and proactive legislative engagement, highlighting the partnership as a demonstration of shared commitment to people-centered governance. He emphasized that the new laws directly impact citizens’ lives, aligning with his administration’s “People First” policy.

The laws will guarantee sustainable road upkeep, prioritize the needs of the elderly, and allow the state to recover previously trapped funds. Specifically, the Road Maintenance Agency Law introduces a new funding mechanism, while the Senior Citizens Centre Law establishes care facilities for the aged. The Lotteries and Gaming Law enables the state to regulate gaming activities and generate revenue.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to deliver meaningful governance, expressing hope that the signed laws would bring tangible benefits to citizens’ lives.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, provided details on the laws, highlighting their potential to create jobs, care for the vulnerable, and improve critical infrastructure.