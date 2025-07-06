Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has release Mr. Ogbonnaya Igbojionu, an Abia citizen, and two other citizens of Nigeria after spending 26 years in prison on death row....

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has release Mr. Ogbonnaya Igbojionu, an Abia citizen, and two other citizens of Nigeria after spending 26 years in prison on death row.

Igbojionu, a power generator dealer, who hails from Ikwuano LGA of Abia, was arrested in 1999 and sentenced to death in 2003 on the allegation that he bought a stolen generator.

‎Presenting the released individuals to Governor Otti, Simon Oshi from Enugu State, who contacted the Governor for his intervention, said that he got the information about the case through a social media influencer, Olumide Ogunsanwo, popularly known as “Sea King”.

Oshi, who said that he went to the Kirikiri Prison with the influencer, together with some lawyers, said he discovered that Mr. Ogbonnaya Igbojionu is from Abia State.

He noted that after he informed Governor Otti about the situation, Otti verified the case from his Attorney General and swung into action to secure the freedom of the three persons.

‎Receiving the condemned but rescued individuals, Ogbonnaya Igbojionu, Olawale Adediji, and the other one who could not join them on their journey to Abia State, Governor Alex Otti thanked Oshi and the social media influencer for their alertness and doggedness.

He thanked his colleague, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for his role in the release of the death row individuals.

‎Governor Otti, who assured that his administration would give them the necessary support to bounce back to life, directed the Commissioner for Local Government and his Power and Public Utilities counterpart, to work with the relevant departments of government to ensure that they were reintegrated back into the society.