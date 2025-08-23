The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, on Saturday led a delegation to Zuru to condole with his Kebbi State counterpart, Governor Nasir Idris, over the passing of the Emir of Zuru, Major General (Rtd.) Sani Sami, Gomo II. The delegation included Senator Aliyu Wamakko, the Minister of Labour and ...

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, on Saturday led a delegation to Zuru to condole with his Kebbi State counterpart, Governor Nasir Idris, over the passing of the Emir of Zuru, Major General (Rtd.) Sani Sami, Gomo II.

The delegation included Senator Aliyu Wamakko, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, the APC State Chairman, Isah Aliyu Acida, Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, commissioners, special advisers, and other political leaders.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Ahmad Aliyu said the purpose of the visit was to commiserate with Governor Idris, the family of the late Emir, the people of Zuru, and the entire Kebbi State over the irreparable loss.

He described the late Emir as a God-fearing, humble, and patient leader who dedicated his life to the unity of Nigeria as a soldier and traditional ruler.

“The late Emir possessed rare qualities shaped by his military experience, traditional leadership, and commitment to humanity. He was indeed one of a kind,” Governor Aliyu said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the late Emir’s shortcomings and grant his family the strength to bear the loss.

In his response, Governor Nasir Idris thanked Governor Aliyu and his entourage for the visit and solidarity. He recalled his last conversation with the Emir before his trip to London for medical treatment, expressing deep shock at his sudden demise.

“We have lost a father figure whose wise counsel will be greatly missed,” Governor Idris said, appreciating the Sokoto Governor for sustaining the long-standing cordial relationship between Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Special prayers and Qur’anic recitations were offered for the repose of the soul of the late Emir.