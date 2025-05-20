Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has approved the appointment of 21 Local Government Secretaries in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala-Tafida issued to newsmen.

He listed the new secretaries to include; Muhammad Sani Aliero, Aliero LG, Zainab Hassan Kangiwa, Arewa LG, Lawali Target, Argungu LG, Dallatu Muhammad , Augie LG, Mohammed Usman Gawamba, Bagudo LG, Ahmed Magaji Zauro, Birnin Kebbi LG, Mohammed Umar Bunza, Bunza LG, Abdulkadir Mohammed Kamba, Dandi LG,

Others are; Rabi’u Bena, Danko Wasagu LG, Aliyu Abubakar, Fakai LG, Aliyu Shayau Dalijan, Gwandu LG, Sabi’u Dantani Jandutse, Jega LG, Umar Faruq Sama’ila, Kalgo LG, Suleiman Rabi’u Koko Besse LG, Buhari A. Bawa, Maiyama LG, Aliyu Mohammed Libata, Ngaski LG, Aliyu Umar Diri, Sakaba LG, Aminiu Muhammad Arzuka, Shanga LG, Abdullahi Kwakware, Suru LG, Nasiru G. Dantani, Yauri LG and AbdurRahman Manga, Zuru LG.

The SSG urged the newly appointed secretaries to work diligently towards the success of the present administration and the state at large.