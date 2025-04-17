Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has launched the second edition of the Danmodi Students’ Care 2025 Scholarship Programme, offering full scholarships to 801 students.

The scheme covers tuition and living costs for students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, including 150 Master’s students, 50 PhD candidates, 400 undergraduates, 30 medical students, and 151 women studying health-related courses.

Governor Namadi described education as the foundation of national development, adding that the state is committed to supporting young people through education and skills development.

The governor urged recipients to focus on their studies and contribute to the progress of the state.

He also highlighted recent initiatives, including training 1,000 students in artificial intelligence, aimed at promoting Jigawa as a centre for technology and innovation.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Isah Yusif Chamo, said over 67 billion naira has been invested in the education sector this year.

The Senior Special Advisers to the governor on Students Matters say the scholarship programme reflects a long-term strategy to develop human capital and support economic growth.

Jigawa State had earlier provided financial assistance to postgraduate and PhD students across the state.