Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi expressed that the most effective solution to poverty in Northern Nigeria is transforming the region’s vast agricultural potential into real economic value.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, Governor Namadi made this assertion in Kaduna on Saturday during the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Launching of its Endowment Fund.

Addressing northern leaders, members of the Federal Executive Council, the National Assembly, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries, Governor Namadi commended the ACF for its 25-year contribution to unity and stability in the region, saying that the Forum’s legacy of dialogue and collaboration offers a strong foundation for achieving peace not just in the North but across the entire country.

Governor Namadi emphasised that while insecurity remains a major challenge, its root causes—especially poverty—must be addressed through practical, long-term economic solutions, maintaining that the North’s natural resources, fertile land, and large labour force place it in a strong position to eliminate poverty through agriculture-driven growth.

As leaders, we also understand the root causes of insecurity in our region. In many cases, these causes are linked to poverty. Yet, with the vast natural resources and opportunities available in Northern Nigeria, we have no reason to remain trapped in poverty. This is why we are committed to transforming agriculture across the region,” he said.

He expressed confidence that ongoing reforms—supported by the ACF, the Northern Governors Forum, and the Federal Government—will reshape the region’s agricultural landscape and drive long-term economic recovery.

“By transforming agriculture, we can provide employment and sustainable livelihoods to millions of our people. This is a responsibility we must embrace collectively. With the support and guidance of ACF and the ongoing commitment of the Federal Government, I am confident that we can transform the agricultural landscape of Northern Nigeria.”

“I also assure you that the Northern Governors Forum will continue to work closely with you and with the Federal Government to move our region forward.”

Governor Namadi congratulated the ACF on its silver jubilee celebration and praised its sustained role in promoting peace, unity, and development across the North and the nation.

“I congratulate you on this milestone anniversary and commend your tireless efforts in promoting peace and unity in Northern Nigeria and Nigeria as a whole.”