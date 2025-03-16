Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has applauded the Department of State Services (DSS) for its successful operation that led to the arrest of five high-profile kidnappers hiding in forests across the State.

Acting on credible intelligence, DSS operatives tracked the suspects to their hideouts in two separate locations in Enugu State on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals are believed to be part of a notorious gang terrorizing Udi Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

The kidnappers reportedly confessed to collecting huge ransom payments from their victims’ families.

Security forces recovered large sums of money, suspected ransom proceeds, along with lethal weapons and other dangerous items from their hideouts.

Governor Mbah, after being briefed on the details of the operation, commended the DSS for its covert efforts.

He also acknowledged the collaborative security strategy involving the military, police, and Enugu State Forest Guards, assuring residents that intensified operations would continue to track down fleeing gang members and dismantle their camps in the forests.