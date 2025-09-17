A Security Expert, Jonathan Onoja, has accused the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, of complicity in the rising insecurity in his State....

A Security Expert, Jonathan Onoja, has accused the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, of complicity in the rising insecurity in his State.

Mr Onoja who was speaking on TVC News’s This Morning said Mr Lawal is complicit in the insecurity due to his statement of knowing where the bandits are living.

He added that if the governor who is the Chief security officer of the State can make that Statement about whereabouts of bandits and terrorists making life unbearable for residents of the State.

He said that if the governor can not make any headway in addressing the issue of insecurity in his State, he should resign.

According to Mr Onoja, a former governor had a few weeks earlier said the policy from the office of the National Security Adviser is for them to feed bandits and equip them.

Though this statement was rejected and condemned in its entirety by the National Security Adviser as a policy or directing principle.

He called for the imposition of a State of emergency like it was done to bring an end to bloodletting in Zamfara State.

He said the experience of Rivers State is instructive and should be replicated to address insecurity.

A contributor on the programme however called for the creation of State Police, according to him, it is the panacea to the insecurity at the State and grassroots.