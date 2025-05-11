The official logo of the maiden Taraba State International Investment Summit 2025 has been unveiled by Governor Agbu Kefas.



The high-profile event is expected to attract foreign investment to the State.

The International Investment Summit 2025, will take place on the 21st of May 2025 in jalingo.

This event provides an opportunity for the state to showcase its potential as an investment destination.

Unveiling of the logo shows the government’s commitment in marketing the state to potential investors

Gov Kefas is calling on all the various committees to work relentlessly to ensure the success of the event.

According to him, since the creation of the taraba, this is the first time the state will be hosting an event dedicated to presenting its vast potential to the world.

The governor further explained that the logo will be the banner of the state as it engages Investors, partners, and opinion leaders

The Chairman of the main committee of the event, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, says sub-committees have been set up to ensure the success of the programme and relevant contacts have also been made.

at the end of the summit, it is hoped that taraba state will become the destination for investors, and in turn generate more revenue for the State.