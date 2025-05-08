Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris and President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio have been honoured with “Good Governance Award on Education” and “Good Governance Award on Legislative Transformation and Efficiency” respectively, by the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The award ceremony tagged: NUJ Press Freedom and Good Governance Awards 2025, which was held at Barcelona Hotel Abuja, selected some distinguished Nigerians who excelled in different fields of governance.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Kebbi State, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Comrade Ahmed Idris as well as the Vice President, North West zone of the NUJ, Alhaji Tukur Dutsinmari.

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, the commissioner eulogised the excellent leadership qualities of the governor in all sectors of human endeavour particularly education.

In line with his commitment to enhance delivery of quality education in the state, Ahmed-BK recalled that the governor had recently recruited 2,000 teachers.

He added that the present administration in Kebbi State under the able leadership of Kauran Gwandu had expended over N8.9 billion on the construction and upgrade of 120 secondary schools across the state.

In his speech, the NUJ President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya said the recipients of the award were selected based on their excellent performance and exemplary leadership qualities.

Other recipients of the award included; the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio, who was honoured with “Good Governance Award on Legislative Transformation and Efficiency” and Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, who was awarded “Good Governance Award on Peace Building and Development” among other distinguished personalities.