Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of 26 years of unbroken democracy.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, the Governor called on Nigerians to appreciate the country’s journey toward greatness, as reflected in its developmental strides and wealth creation efforts across the nation.

“Today, we celebrate an extraordinary Nigerian journey of 26 years, marked by transformation, growth, and the deepening of democracy,” he said.

While expressing concern that fundamental rights and values are under threat—with freedoms being eroded and civic space diminishing Governor Fintiri warned that political polarization is intensifying, and public mistrust is growing.

He commended Nigerians for their continued commitment to upholding the Constitution, calling it a sacred duty.

He also praised the resilience of the Adamawa electorate during the 2023 elections, noting that their steadfastness has helped maintain peace and prosperity in the state.

“As patriotic citizens, you were charged with a historic task: ensuring that democracy was not subverted. You did that very well, and today, your commitment has placed our State on a solid foundation, allowing us to sustain our developmental strides,” he said.

Governor Fintiri emphasized that the sacrifices of the people serve as a reminder that “authority is a public trust, to be exercised in a manner that ensures full accountability to the people by whom and for whom we hold that authority.”

Expressing confidence in the maturity of Nigeria’s democratic system, he reassured the people of Adamawa that the progress witnessed across all sectors will continue until the end of his tenure. “That is my solemn promise to our people,” he declared.

However, the Governor cautioned that any attempt to subvert the constitutional framework harms democracy, undermines the rule of law, and weakens national development.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain committed to building a more inclusive, just, and equitable society for a brighter future.