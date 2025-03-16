Governor fintiri of Adamawa State is calling for more funding for tertiary institutions in the State.

The governor made the call at the second annual international conference of the faculty of education Modibbo Adama University Yola

Repositioning the education system is the key point at the annual international conference of the faculty of education Modibbo Adama University Yola.

The theme of the conference is ‘innovations for sustainable funding of tertiary education in a challenged economy.

In his opening remark,the host and Dean of the faculty of education Modibbo Adama University Yola, Prof. Michael Ubale Cyril says the University is a pace setter in vocational and skills training, but efforts must be made to achieve effective funding of tertiary education.

Governor Fintiri, represented by hid deputy Kaletapwa Farauta is of the view that while governments are ready to keep funding education at tertiary level, managers of tertiary academic institutions must devise ways of generating revenue inwardly to sustain the cause.

Other stakeholders at this conference lend their thoughts on the way forward on funding tertiary education.

speakers at the event agree that the conference is a step towards the right direction.

The conference aims at exploring creative and practical solutions to address funding gaps and enhance financial sustainability for tertiary education.