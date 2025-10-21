Niger State Governor, farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago extends his deepest condolences to the people of Essa, Katcha local government area, over the tanker explosion that claimed many lives and left several others injured....

Niger State Governor, farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago extends his deepest condolences to the people of Essa, Katcha local government area, over the tanker explosion that claimed many lives and left several others injured.

The farmer governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, describes the incident as worrisome, unfortunate, and pathetic.

He says, “This is yet another painful, difficult, and tragic one for the people and the state government.”

The farmer governor prays that Allah will repose the souls of those who died in the explosion and grant quick recovery to the injured.

He says it is disheartening how people have continued to approach a fallen tanker to scoop its contents despite several sensitisation on the danger of such action.

The farmer governor enjoins the people to value their lives no matter the situation

He commends the management and staff of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for its prompt intervention, assuring that the state government through relevant MDAs will provide the needed support.

A tanker was reported to have exploded and killed many people, and several others sustained various degrees of injuries while scooping its content in Essa community, Katcha local government area of Niger State.

Those injured are said to have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre Bida for medical attention.