Governor Hyacinth Alia Confirms the killing of Fifty Nine persons at Yelewata where suspected herdsmen who came from Nasarawa state to the border town.

Addressing journalists at the government house, Governor Alia says, the figures is a product of physical head count by security agencies working with families of those killed, as all the security services have been at a meeting to ensure this figures are factual.

Among those killed, were told military personnel and a civil defense personnel who fought to defend Yelewata against the attacks.

Governor Hyacinth Alia also give some credit to his Nasarawa state counterpart who shared some intelligence on the killings which also left one women dead on the Nasarawa axis

The governor gave the details when he received a report from the panel of enquiry on the militia activities in Sankera axis and pledge to commit to the appropriate authority and investigate persons indicated in the report to ensure peace returned to Sankera.