Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, condoles with President Muhammadu Buhari; family and friends of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and those of other officers and men who died in the ill-fated plane crash that claimed 11 military officers on Friday.

Governor Abiodun laments that these accomplished officers died while their services were most needed in the nation’s search for peace and security.

“Notwithstanding their young ages, they served meritoriously in the military and their untimely exit is very painful”, he said.

The governor commiserates with the Defence headquarters, other service chiefs and all officers and men of the Armed Forces, saying that losing an army chief appointed only four months ago is devastating.

He adds that the greatest tribute to the memory of the departed would be to win the war against insurgency and insecurity in the country, urging all to find comfort in the good works of the gallant officers.

“Lt-Gen. Attahiru stood firm in defence of the country’s indivisibility. Nigeria will remember him as one officer who held unto its indivisibility until he breathed his last.

“Well decorated, level-headed, the deceased was a thoroughbred officer and gentleman who led from the front, and will be sorely missed,” he said.

Governor Abiodun prays that the Almighty God receives the souls of the departed, and comforts their families.