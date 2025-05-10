Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has ordered an immediate ban on the sale of fuel in filling stations across Bama Local Government Area, including Bama town and Banki.

The ban was issued after due consultations with security agencies in the state and is aimed at addressing the prevailing security challenges in the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya revealed that the measure is part of the state government’s strategic response to counter insurgency operations.

The governor warned that anyone found violating the directive would face the full weight of the law.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace in the state and called for the support and cooperation of citizens in the ongoing fight against insurgency.