Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been named “Humanitarian Governor of the Year” by The Authentic News Daily in recognition of his unwavering commitment to the welfare of vulnerable and socially excluded groups across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin on Saturday.

Announcing the award at a high-level ceremony in Kaduna, the Managing Editor of the news outlet, Mr. Jacob Dickson, said Governor Yusuf was selected for the prestigious honour due to his “numerous, consistent, and impactful humanitarian gestures that have touched the lives of thousands, particularly orphans, widows, and persons living with disabilities.”

“Governor Yusuf has distinguished himself as a true servant of the people,” Dickson stated. “From the adoption of 96 orphans to monthly empowerment of women, distribution of palliatives to widows and families of fallen heroes, and the introduction of AbbaCare — a health insurance scheme targeting the most vulnerable — his administration has demonstrated compassion backed by action.”

The award was received on behalf of the Governor by Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, Kano State Commissioner for Water Resources, who led a delegation of senior government officials to the event.

While delivering the Governor’s message, Hon. Doguwa expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognizing the Governor’s grassroots-centered governance, stating, “This award is a reflection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s vision of building an inclusive Kano where no one is left behind.”

One of the Governor’s flagship initiatives, AbbaCare, was particularly lauded for its unique focus on people living with disabilities (PWDs), individuals with sickle cell anemia, and other socially disadvantaged groups who often fall through the cracks in mainstream healthcare systems.

Governor Yusuf’s monthly women empowerment scheme was also highlighted as a groundbreaking intervention, offering financial relief and skills training to thousands of women across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

In addition to Governor Yusuf, other notable personalities honoured at the event included former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), Senator Lawan Usman of Kaduna Central, Sheikh Halliru Maraya, Rev. Father Joseph Hayat, and the National Leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and NNPP Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Governor Yusuf dedicated the award to the people of Kano and reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue prioritizing social welfare, education, healthcare, and empowerment for all, especially the poor and vulnerable.