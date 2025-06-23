Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday evening visited survivors of the Mangun attack who are receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

The incident claimed the lives of some travellers and left several others with varying degrees of injuries.

The governor expressed his unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for the victims. He confirmed that some arrests have been made, and that security agencies are intensifying efforts to apprehend all those involved.

The Kaduna State Government says it has taken full responsibility for the victims’ medical treatment.

It also promised that psychosocial counselling would be provided to help survivors heal from the trauma and prepare them for reintegration into their families and communities.