Governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani has launched a new transportation project aimed at transforming how residents move around the state.

Governor Uba Sani together with the emir of Zazzau, other government officials and heads of transport organisation arrived Kakuri for the launch of the new transport project.

It was the flag off construction of a 24-kilometer Bus Rapid Transit system-designed to boost public transportation and cut congestion.

Governor Sani particularly commended President Bola Tinubu for throwing his weight behind the plan and for other contributions for the development of the transport sector.

When completed, this 24-kilometer Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit project will significantly elevate the quality of life for Kaduna State residents in the years ahead.