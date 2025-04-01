Governor Monday Okpebholo has reaffirmed his commitment to improving standards across all sectors of the state, emphasizing the need for effective governance and development.

The governor made this declaration during the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed members of the Commission for Persons with Disabilities, The Governing Council of Edo State University, Iyamho and The Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Speaking at the event, Governor Okpebholo asked the appointees to work tirelessly and selflessly to ensure that their contributions drive progress and innovation across the state.

The newly sworn-in officials expressed their commitment to the governor’s vision, pledging to translate policies into tangible results across their respective sectors.