Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has unveiled plans to deploy modern technology to combat the rising insecurity in the state, including kidnapping, cultism, ritual killings, and drug abuse.

At a special security council meeting held at the Government House, he issued a stern warning to local government chairmen to live up to their responsibilities in securing their domains.

The recent wave of kidnappings across parts of Delta State came to a head following a viral video showing protesters in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, calling on authorities to stem the tide.

But, the protest turned violent, with several individuals sustaining injuries after army personnel allegedly clamped down on demonstrators.

According to the Delta State Police Command, more than ten suspected kidnappers have been arrested, and over fifteen killed in the past two months during operations across the state.

This prompted a high-level security stakeholders’ meeting in Asaba, where the governor strongly charged local government chairmen to take an active role in coordinating grassroots security efforts.

The meeting later went into a closed-door session that lasted for about three hours.

After the session, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly provided insights into the resolutions reached.

Other key stakeholders—including traditional rulers and security operatives—also voiced their support for the government’s resolve to decisively tackle crime across the state.

In a related development, the Police disclosed that a joint team of operatives and local hunters engaged suspected kidnappers in the Abraka axis, resulting in the death of four suspects and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle.