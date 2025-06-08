Governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi has issued a stern warning to farmers and herders against any actions that could disrupt peaceful coexistence across the state.

Speaking during the Hawan Bariki on the second day of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Dutse, the governor said his administration will not tolerate night grazing, farmland encroachment, or any acts that threaten the stability of rural communities.

Governor Namadi used the Sallah occasion to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to food security, conflict resolution, and rural development.

He also called on traditional rulers to strengthen their roles in monitoring local disputes and promoting justice at the grassroots.

He said peace remains the backbone of Jigawa’s agricultural progress and warned that anyone caught instigating conflict between farming and herding communities will face the full force of the law.

Governor Namadi also used the occasion to highlight progress in key sectors under his administration since assuming office in 2023.

He received the Emir of Dutse, and his council at the Government House during the Hawan Gidan Gwamnati.

Thousands of residents and visitors witnessed the colourful Durbar, which featured traditional drummers, local hunters, horse riders, and cultural performers.

The 2025 Sallah Durbar in Jigawa served not only as a moment of cultural pride but also as a reminder of the critical role of peace and good governance in achieving national goals.