Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, is hosting more than 1,000 academic professionals from 48 universities and tertiary institutions across Nigeria in Dutse, the state capital.

The meeting, part of activities marking the governor’s second year in office, brings together indigenes of Jigawa working in academia nationwide.

It is aimed at strengthening educational development and addressing wider issues of insecurity and youth unemployment through strategic policy reform.

Governor Namadi said education remains a top priority for his administration.

He disclosed that over 80 billion naira has been invested in the sector over the past two years, with significant allocations in the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

He was joined at the event by the State Minister of Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad, and the State Commissioner of Education, Professor Isah Yusif Chamo, alongside other stakeholders from the education sector.

Professor Ahmad said the Federal Government would work with the Jigawa State Government to address the Almajiri education system, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and promote free education for girls.

The efforts she described as essential to national development and social stability.

Commissioner Chamo outlined the government’s achievements, including the construction of more than 50 new schools, renovations of existing structures, and the acquisition of Khadija University in Majia.

He added that the state has begun sponsoring students to study medicine and surgery abroad, as part of its human capital development strategy.

The state government says the meeting is part of a broader plan to tap into the intellectual resources of its citizens, ensuring policies are research-driven and solutions-oriented.