Gov. Matawalle approves Creation Of 4 new Ministries, Deploys 24 Commissioners

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the creation of four additional ministries in the state

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the creation of four additional ministries in the state

The ministries are ministry Of Forestry and Livestock Development, Ministry Of Wealth Creation Empowerment and Employment Generation , Ministry Of Tourism and Hotels Management and Ministry Of Housing and Urban Development

The move according to a statement from the office of the secretary to the state government says, becomes necessary to in it’s quest to widen the state civil service for positive growth

Governor Bello Matawalle also approved the deployment of the newly sworn in Commissioners and special advisers

He charged them to redoubtable their efforts and work hard towards ensuring the state economy is revived especially as foriegn investors have indicated interest to invest in zamfara

The Commissioners deployed are Ahmad Sharu Anka – Ministry Of Science and Technical Education, Abubakar Spawa Dambo – Ministry Of Local Government Affairs, Muh’d Umar Birnin Magaji – Ministry Of Art and Culture, Nasiru Zarumi Masama – Ministry Of Youth and Sport Development, Abdulaziz Ahmad Nahuce – Ministry Of Special Duties, Hajiya Zainab Lawal Gummi – Ministry Of Education, Sufyan Bashar Yuguda – Ministry Of Finance, Fa’eka Marshal – Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management

Others are Rabiu Garba Gusau – Ministry Of Works And Transport, Yazeed Shehu danfulani – Ministry Of Commerce and Industry, Hon Ibrahim Abdullahi Gusau – Ministru Of Forestry and Livestock Development, Dr Nuradden isah Gusau – Ministry Of Environment and Solid Minerals, Barr. Junaidu Kaura – Ministry Of Justice, Hon Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki – Ministry Of Agriculture , Ibrahim Magaji Dosara – ministry Of Information, Hon Yahaya Chado Gora, Higher Education, Hon Yahaya Muh’d Kanoma – Wealth Creation Empowerment and Employment Generation andLawal Abuabakar Zannah Badarawa, Social And Community Development others are Sheik.Tukur sani Jangebe – Religious Affairs, Hon Aliyu Muh’d Tukur (ES) – Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Aliyu Abuabakar MC Tsafe – Ministry Of Health, DIG Mamman Tsafe (rtd) – Ministry of Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe – Tourism and Hotels Management, Ibrahim Isah Mayana – Water Resources, Abdullahi Gurbin Bore – Ministry Of Rural Development and Cooperatives

Governor Bello Matawalle insist that any act of currupt practices will not not be tolerated

