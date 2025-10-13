The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to improve disaster preparedness and response in the state. Governor Lawal made this known during the 2025 International Da...

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to improve disaster preparedness and response in the state.

Governor Lawal made this known during the 2025 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, held on Monday at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

The event also featured the formal launch of NEMA’s Strategic Plan (2025–2029), the National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy (2025–2030), and the Action Plan (2025–2028).

The event, themed “Fund Resilience, Not Disaster,” brought together key stakeholders from across Nigeria to discuss strategies for sustainable disaster risk reduction and funding.

According to a statement released by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, officially launched the three national plans, underscoring the federal government’s commitment to improving the country’s disaster management framework.

In his goodwill message at the event, Governor Lawal praised NEMA’s leadership in organising what he described as a “timely dialogue” on disaster risk management.

He emphasised the need for a coordinated and strategic approach, noting that disasters often trigger a chain reaction of related crises.

“Disasters occur in a vicious cycle where one disaster fuels another. Our experience underscores the saying that no risk is truly isolated; it is interconnected, and managing it requires a strategic approach,” he said.

Commending the launch of the new five-year strategy, the governor added:

“As we launch the Strategic Plan and deliberate on funding models, I urge all stakeholders to deepen collaboration and ensure that no stakeholder is left behind in our collective effort to build a safer, more resilient Nigeria.”

Governor Lawal stressed the importance of resilient and flexible funding systems, arguing that disaster response mechanisms must be dynamic and well-supported.

Highlighting the specific challenges faced by Zamfara, he listed insecurity, fire outbreaks, displacement, mining accidents, floods, and other climate-related emergencies as recurring threats to lives and livelihoods in the state.

“Through it all, we can always count on NEMA to be there as part of the management, recovery, reconstruction, and mitigation efforts,” he said.

“The Zamfara Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) has been granted greater powers to enhance its emergency response. We are integrating disaster risk management into governance through early warning systems, community engagement, and institutional reforms.”

Governor Lawal also acknowledged the role of federal leadership in supporting subnational efforts, expressing gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their continued support.

He extended special appreciation to the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, and her team for their tireless efforts in assisting Zamfara State during emergencies.