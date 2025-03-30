Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal has joined other Muslims across the globe to celebrate this year’s eid el-fitr which marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan fast

The Governor alongside other Muslim faithful in the state observed the two raqqat prayer at the Tudun Wada Eid praying ground

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of the Tudun Wada Eid praying ground Mohammed Dan-Alhaji Sambo.

The Imam, during his sermon urged Muslim ummah to use the lessons learned in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said only good deeds will be accepted and rewarded by Allah

The Zamfara state Deputy Mani Mumuni, The emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, Secretary to the state Government, Abubakar Nakwada, chief of staff to the Governor, Mukhtar Lugga and other members the state executive Council and others joined the governor to observe the prayers.