Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has inaugurated a Peace and Justice Commission to investigate the cause of the deadly attack on a farming community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of over 40 people.

At the end of its investigation, the Commission is expected to recommend lasting solutions.

Critical stakeholders from the affected communities in Karim Lamido converged to deliberate on the recent outbreak of violence in their communities.

The meeting, convened by Governor Agbu Kefas, also included representatives from Tiv and Fulani communities in Bali Local Government Area.

In his address, Governor Kefas announced the formation of the Karim Lamido Peace and Justice Commission, which will investigate the underlying causes of the violence, promote reconciliation, and help restore peace and justice.

The governor further stated that plans are underway to establish a special task force to identify and bring to justice those responsible for sponsoring or instigating the crisis.

He assured that humanitarian relief efforts will continue, including the provision of food, shelter, medical aid, and support for displaced persons.

Governor Kefas called on partners such as UNICEF, civil society organisations, and religious bodies to support the state in promoting peace education and building community resilience.

He expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protect and support communities affected by violence.

Other speakers at the event joined in advocating peace

Observers are hopeful that the inauguration of the commission will help ease tensions between the Fulani and other ethnic groups in the region.