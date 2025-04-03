Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris has inspected renovated Gawasu Primary Health centre with a pledge to be more committed to healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Idris emphasised that the total rehabilitation of the facility was carried out by his administration to enhance healthcare services in rural communities.

He further announced that the state government will equip the health centre with all necessary medical facilities to ensure optimal functionality while giving an approval for the employment of healthcare staff to serve at the facility.

He also assured residents that the centre would be provided with solar power to ensure uninterrupted service.

Mr Idris expressed gratitude to the people of Gawasu for their support and cooperation, urging them to sustain their commitment to the administration’s development initiatives.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mohammad Usman Zuru; Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida; Head of Service, Alhaji Malami Shekare and top Government officials