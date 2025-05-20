Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has inaugurated five buses for township commercial services in Arugungu Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Idris commissioned the buses on Monday at a reception organised by Arugungu APC Supporter Forum in honour of the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Suleiman Argungu.

The buses, purchased by the national organising secretary were meant to reduce the hardship being faced by the people and complement the efforts of the Kebbi State Government on transportation system.

The governor described who has concern for the welfare of his people.

Citing Suleiman Arugungu as a man of integrity and honesty, Governor Nasir noting that the buses will no doubt go a long way in reducing transport difficulties faced by the masses.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, who is also the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu described the celebrant as a patient, gentle and humble person.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the good works the national organising secretary had been doing in the area and state at large.

He commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for appointing the APC organising secretary as Board Chairman of National Electricity Regulator Commission.

Also speaking, the Emir of Arugungu, Alhaji Muhammad Sama’ila Mera, who expressed happiness over the gesture, thanked the philanthropist for bring development to the area.

The Royal Father equally applauded the performance of the present administration in the state under the able leadership of Comrade Dr Nasir Idris.

He added that with the coming of present administration his domain had witnessed different developmental projects, while pleading for the sustenance of the tempo.

Earlier, the Chairman Organising Committee of the occasion and the Hon. Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Musa Tumbulawa said the essence of organising the event was to appreciate the national organising secretary for what he had been doing to his people.

The organising committee chairman appealed to Alhaji Suleiman Argungu to keep the flag flying for the good of his people and the state at large.