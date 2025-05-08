Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, has approved the release of over 1 billion Naira for the payment of gratuities and death benefits.

This is contained in a statement signed by Rashidu Muhammad Bala on behalf of the Head of Service, Malami Shekare, on Thursday 8/5/2025 and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Mr Bala said the gesture reflects Governor Nasir Idris’ unwavering commitment to the welfare of retirees and the families of deceased workers in Kebbi State.

The funds are targeted for state and contract staff, local government workers, and Local Government Education Authorities, LGEAs, employees who retired or passed away between 16th September and 15th December 2024.

A total of 459 beneficiaries are expected to receive payments under this approved intervention.