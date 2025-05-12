During the event, Governor Eno reflected on his spiritual journey, expressing deep emotion at returning to the church after three decades. Recounting his early years, he likened his return to the biblical story of Jacob returning to Bethel to thank God for divine intervention.

Governor Eno shared how the church played a pivotal role in his life, including a miraculous healing from chronic illness in 1975 during a revival meeting. He also paid tribute to the late Apostle George Isong, a former District Pastor who significantly shaped his life, including encouraging him to marry at the age of 22.

The Governor also acknowledged other mentors from the church, including Pastor James Okon, who guided his spiritual development.

Prophetic Revelation Recalled

Governor Eno shared a profound moment from 1980 when a young girl in the church prophesied that he would one day become a governor. Skeptical at the time, he left the prayer meeting abruptly, but his mother reassured him that every vision unfolds at its appointed time. Governor Eno attributed the eventual fulfillment of this prophecy to the divine orchestration through Deacon Udom Emmanuel, whom he described as a key figure in his political journey.

Reflecting on his leadership philosophy, Governor Eno emphasized the importance of kindness and inclusivity, irrespective of ethnicity or religion. He expressed gratitude to those who supported his journey, both within and outside Akwa Ibom State.

Pastoral Perspectives on Leadership

Delivering the homily, Pastor Dr. Senior Gabriel Uyeh, National Vice President of the Apostolic Church, commended Governor Eno’s humility and simplicity, contrasting it with the pride that often leads to failure. He encouraged leaders to embrace humility as a pathway to greatness.

In a goodwill message, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Secretary to the State Government Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, praised Governor Eno’s leadership, highlighting his strong moral foundation and commitment to public service.

Welcome Remarks

Pastor Dr. Solomon Nkopeti, District Apostle and Area Superintendent, welcomed Governor Eno as a “true son of the Apostolic vision.” He commended the Governor’s exemplary leadership and reaffirmed the church’s pride in his achievements.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event attracted several notable figures, including Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi, who shared an award received on the Governor’s behalf in Ghana, representatives from the Senate President’s office, Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo, current and former National Assembly members from Akwa Ibom, members of the State House of Assembly, political leaders, and other distinguished guests.

Governor Eno also announced various empowerment initiatives for the church and its members, emphasizing his commitment to supporting the community that nurtured his faith and leadership journey.