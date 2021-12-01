Gov Bello gifts wives of late escort rider, Inspector Aminu, houses in Abuja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has appealed for honest support for the aged, sick and families of the fallen heroes as preparations for the 2022 armed forces remembrance commences nationwide with emblem launch and fundraising,

Governor Bello made the call today in Lokoja, the state capital during the launch of the 2022 emblem for armed forces remembrance coming up on the 15th January, 2022.

During the event, Governor Bello presented the keys to the two houses in Abuja to the wives of his late police escort out rider, Inspector Aminu Salihu

While paying tribute to the late police inspector, the Governor praised Inspector Aminu’s professional conduct and expertise.

“Inspector Aminu’s death came when the nation needed him most, he was a gentleman, diligent and highly professional. He brought finesse and dexterity to policing. This is a personal huge loss to me and the country at large.”He said.

The presentation of the keys and house documents evoked deep emotions from the wives, cousins of the deceased and others present at the event.

The Governor assured of his commitment to the welfare of the legion of ex servicemen in the state, stressing that he was aware of the hazardous nature of their responsibilities, saying their sacrifice is rooted in their belief in the unity and sovereignty of the country.

Kogi, he restated, is the safest in the country, and this feat, he submitted, is a product of the patriotism, commitment and sacrifice of security agencies in the state.

The Governor remarked that it is saddening to see security personnels, after giving their all in the service of the country, retire into life of poverty, advocating for improved welfare for members of the security forces.

In her response, the senior wife of the deceased, Martha Ode Aminu thanked the governor for identifying and standing by them since the demise of their husband in March, 2021. She said words were not enough to express their appreciation to the governor stating that the governor adopted the family since the passing of their husband

“Thank you, your Excellency. Our late husband had told us several times that you are the source of his light. That you have been his hope and that we should continue to pray for you. Your Excellency, you have been demonstrating such attributes since we lost him till this moment. Thank you for lightening up our lives, for providing shelter for us, for taking care of all the members of Aminu. His soul will continue to Rest In Peace. I pray that whatever you are looking for in this life, God will grant you. No obstacle can stand your way to deprive you of your heart desires. We are very grateful to your excellency and God Almighty will reward you immensely” she said.

Earlier, State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) said the prevailing peace and security in the state is a direct product of the sacrifices and diligent service of the security agencies.

The present administration, he revealed, is doing a lot to improve the standard of living of the retired officers and families of the deceased, noting that beside the empowerment of three widows each in the 21 LGAs in the state and payment of medical bills of its sick members, through the support of the state government, the legion now have a functional Secretariat in Lokoja, the state capital.

Chairman of the Legion in the state, Warrant Officer David Salawu, a civil war veteran lauded Governor Bello for caring for members of the legion, pleading for generous donations to enable it meet the welfare needs of its members.

In his remarks, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Lugard, Commodore Clement Atebi said the action of the governor will definitely boost the morale of the servicemen noting that such action was very rare. He commended the governor for the support to all security agencies in Kogi State and assured that the state will remain the most secured in the country.