Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday presented new vehicles to traditional rulers across the state, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of royal fathers and strengthening the traditional institution.

At the official presentation ceremony held at the Ondo State Council of Obas Secretariat, Igbatoro Road, Akure, the Governor described the event as a fulfilment of his promise to prioritise the welfare of traditional rulers and promote peace at the grassroots.

The Governor said the gesture demonstrated his administration’s appreciation for the unwavering support of traditional rulers, particularly in maintaining peace and security within their domains.

He noted that within his first year in office, the government had completed the long-abandoned project of constructing a befitting Secretariat for royal fathers, in addition to ensuring the regular payment of the statutory 5 per cent allocation from the Federation Account to the 18 local government areas for traditional institutions.

According to him, the vehicles being presented are “symbols of dignity, honour and respect” to enhance the efficiency of monarchs in discharging their duties.

“All Grade ‘A’ Obas in Ondo State will go home with a Toyota Fortuner Jeep, 2025 model, while all Grade ‘B and C’ Obas will later receive a Toyota Cross Jeep, 2025 model,” the Governor announced, adding that the state government bore the huge cost as a mark of respect for traditional rulers.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, described the presentation as a gesture of appreciation and recognition of the invaluable roles played by traditional rulers in promoting peace, unity, and community development.

He commended the governor for keeping his promise to improve the welfare of traditional rulers.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Akure South Local Government and Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ondo State, Dr Gbenga Fasua, hailed the governor for his commitment to grassroots development and inclusivity.

Fasua commended the traditional rulers for their steadfast support during and after the last elections, describing them as dependable partners in governance.

Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas and Olowo of Owo, Oba (Dr) Ajibade Ogunoye III, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for the gesture, describing it as a fulfilment of his promise to improve the welfare of royal fathers.

Oba Ogunoye noted that the administration had demonstrated genuine respect for traditional rulers through various interventions, adding that the move would further strengthen the cordial relationship between the government and the traditional institution.

He said the vehicles would enhance the efficiency of the royal fathers in discharging their responsibilities and improve their mobility for community development engagements.