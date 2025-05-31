Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has once again reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to prioritising the welfare and development of women and youths across the state.

The Governor said this during the convention of the National Council for Women Societies held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Women from across all 18 local government areas of Ondo State gathered at the International Culture and Events Centre—popularly known as The Dome—for the annual convention of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS).

The atmosphere was festive and energetic, as delegates and leaders from within and outside the state converged for the significant gathering aimed at advancing women’s issues and community development.

In his address, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emphasised that his administration remains fully committed to the empowerment of women and youths, not just in words, but through impactful policies and actions.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Seun Osamaye, the Governor outlined various initiatives the government has adopted to improve livelihoods and create a supportive environment for businesses to flourish in the state.

President of the Ondo State chapter of NCWS, Oluseyi Odusola, reiterated the organization’s dedication to championing the rights and welfare of women, while advocating for their active involvement in leadership and community-building efforts.