Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occassion of his 73rd birthday, describing him as a thought leader of inestimable value.

Governor Abiodun, in a congratulatory message signed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital said the President remains an architect of reformed Nigeria, with exemplary courage and selflessness to change the old order and transform Nigeria to an enviable height.

He added that Tinubu, through strong conviction and unassailable determination has achieved what many of his predecessors could not achieved for decades, noting that the President deserves accolades from all Nigerians .

Prince Abiodun, therefore wished President Tinubu more fulfilled years ahead in sound health and functional mind to maximally achieve his renewed hope agenda.

He said,” I heartily congratulate our leader and architect of a new Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occassion of his 73rd birthday; obviously, the President remains a leading light across Africa as a strong proponent of democratic ethos and good governance.

“As a democrat of undiluted conviction, he has shown us that nothing is impossible to achieve as a leader when there is will and determination propelled by selflessness.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ogun State, I wish the President more grace of longevity in good health to serve humanity the more”.