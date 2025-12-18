Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated senior journalist and broadcaster, Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, on his appointment as Director of News at Television Continental (TVC). In a congratulatory message, Governor Abiodun described the appointment as well-deserved, noting that it reflec...

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated senior journalist and broadcaster, Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, on his appointment as Director of News at Television Continental (TVC).

In a congratulatory message, Governor Abiodun described the appointment as well-deserved, noting that it reflects Mr. Otitoju’s immense contributions to the growth and success of TVC as one of Nigeria’s leading media organisations.

The governor praised Otitoju’s distinguished career in journalism, highlighting his extensive experience across print and electronic media. He noted that Otitoju’s journey from news reporting, correspondence and editing in the print media to becoming a respected voice in broadcast journalism has earned him widespread recognition as a household name in news analysis and informed commentary.

Governor Abiodun expressed confidence that the new role, though demanding, would be handled with the same level of professionalism, passion and patriotism that have defined Otitoju’s career. He added that the appointment underscores a deep commitment to the media as a critical tool for national development and transformation.

The Ogun State governor wished the new Director of News success in his expanded responsibilities and assured him of his highest esteem, while once again congratulating him on the landmark achievement.