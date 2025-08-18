Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has condoled with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on the death of his mother, Lydia Yilwatda. Lydia Yilwatda died at the age of 83 on Saturday at Jos University Teaching Hospital. Governor Abiodun, in a condolence mess...

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has condoled with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on the death of his mother, Lydia Yilwatda.

Lydia Yilwatda died at the age of 83 on Saturday at Jos University Teaching Hospital.

Governor Abiodun, in a condolence message to the APC chairman, described Mrs Yilwatda as a beloved mother whose death is a significant loss not only to her immediate family but also to those who had the privilege of knowing her.

He noted that the deceased was a remarkable woman whose life was characterized by unwavering strength, compassion, and an enduring commitment to her family and community.

“Her nurturing spirit and boundless love have left an indelible mark on the lives of many, shaping the values and character of those she touched.

“As a mother, she instilled in her children the importance of integrity, diligence, and service to others, principles that Prof. Nentawe embodies in his leadership.

“As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate the life she lived and the love she shared. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.