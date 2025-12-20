Governor Dapo Abiodun has urged private individuals, corporate organisations, associations, and foundations to partner with the Ogun State Government to further develop sports in the state. Abiodun made the call at the Alake Sports Center, Ijeja Abeokuta, while declaring open the ‘Bosun Tijani...

Governor Dapo Abiodun has urged private individuals, corporate organisations, associations, and foundations to partner with the Ogun State Government to further develop sports in the state.

Abiodun made the call at the Alake Sports Center, Ijeja Abeokuta, while declaring open the ‘Bosun Tijani Foundation Festive Basketball Tournament’.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Sports Development in Ogun, Wasiu Isiaka commended the Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, for initiating the tournament, which drew teams from Lagos, Katsina, Ogun, Osun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Abiodun said the state has experienced a surge in sports programs and competitions since hosting the National Sports Festival earlier this year, stressing the need for partnership to grow sports and create opportunities for young people to discover their talents.

The Minister said the tournament aims to uplift young people, promote talent, and foster community spirit, adding that it reflects the kind of society Nigeria should build, where opportunities for growth and self-discovery are accessible to all young people.

The tournament, which ends on Sunday, features teams from several states and is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s investment in the future of young people and the nation.