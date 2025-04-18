Christians across the world are marking Good Friday, a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His sacrifice for humanity.

It’s a time of reflection, prayer, and gratitude—a moment to pause and remember the depth of love, forgiveness, and redemption.

Many believers observe the day with church services, fasting, and quiet contemplation, honouring the path that led to the promise of Easter.

Good Friday is always the Friday right before Easter.

As part of Holy Week, it is five days after Palm Sunday, which commemorates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem.