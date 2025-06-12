The Gombe State Police Command has announced a series of security measures aimed at curbing violence and maintaining public order, particularly during celebrations, festive periods, and public gatherings.

The Command in a statement placed a strict ban on the open display of dangerous weapons such as knives, cutlasses, machetes, daggers, clubs and other offensive items in public places.

The measure, according to the Command, is intended to tackle the menace of thuggery, known locally as Kalare.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Yahaya, said the directive aligns with provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and criminal laws prohibiting the unlawful possession of weapons.

He warned that any act threatening public peace under the guise of celebration or gang rivalry would not be tolerated.

Further reinforcing security efforts, the Command also announced the following restrictions on motorcycles:

A daily ban on motorcycle operations from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

A prohibition on carrying more than one passenger per motorcycle.

A ban on the use of truck or vehicle-type horns on motorcycles.

Security operatives have been instructed to enforce the directives strictly, with violators to be arrested and prosecuted.

The Command has called on traditional rulers, community leaders, event organisers, parents and the Motorcycle Riders Association to sensitise their members and the general public.

Citizens are also encouraged to report suspicious or unlawful activity to the nearest police station or via the emergency numbers: 08150567771, 09036435359, and 07038793973.

While assuring residents of its commitment to public safety, the Command reiterated its readiness to take decisive action against any threat to lives or property.