Grassroots Mobilisers for Better Nigeria Initiative (GMBNI), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the welfare of vulnerable children at the grassroots level, is deeply saddened and outraged by the horrific and inhumane treatment inflicted upon an innocent Almajiri student, which led to his untimely death.

According to reports, an Imam at an Almajiri school in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State brutally flogged a student, resulting in his death. The Imam then proceeded to decapitate the child, remove his private parts, and bury the remains in a shallow grave. This act of cruelty is not only a violation of the child’s fundamental human rights but also a gross affront to humanity and the values we hold dear as a society.

We express our deepest grief and sorrow over this tragic incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim, who have lost a loved one in such a gruesome and dehumanising manner. No child should ever endure such brutality, particularly in an environment meant for learning and moral upbringing.

This incident underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms in the Almajiri education system, which has long been plagued by neglect, abuse, and a lack of government oversight. We call on the government at all levels to take immediate and decisive action to address the plight of Almajiri children and ensure their safety, dignity, and access to quality education.

We also urge the relevant authorities, including the police and the judiciary, to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this matter. The perpetrator must be brought to justice swiftly to serve as a deterrent to others who may contemplate such heinous acts. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done for the victim, his family, and society at large.

Furthermore, we call on the government to:

Establish a task force to investigate and monitor Almajiri schools across the country. Enforce strict regulations to prevent abuse and ensure the welfare of Almajiri students. Provide psychosocial support to the family of the victim and other affected students. Implement policies that integrate Almajiri children into the formal education system and provide them with opportunities for a better future.

As a society, we must collectively condemn such acts of violence and work together to protect the rights and dignity of every child. We cannot afford to remain silent while innocent children suffer.

Grassroots Mobilizers for Better Nigeria Initiative (GMBNI), under the able leadership of Ambassador (Dr.) Fatima Mohammed Goni, remains committed to advocating for the rights of vulnerable children and will continue to monitor this case closely to ensure that justice is served.

The group called on all well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the international community to join us in demanding justice for the victim and in working towards a society where every child is safe, valued, and protected.