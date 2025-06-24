In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, said the CDS’s remarks were wrongly reported by some sections of the media, citing an inaccurate interpretation by the National Coalition Against Mass Killings and Impunity (NCAMKI).

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a news article… which misrepresents recent remarks made by the CDS, Gen. Musa, regarding the tragic Yelwata incident,” Gusau said.

He clarified that General Musa’s comments were intended to highlight the complex realities in conflict zones and to urge communities to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

“At no point did the CDS intend to blame victims or justify the heinous acts perpetrated by criminal elements,” Gusau stated.

He described attempts to politicise the CDS’s remarks as regrettable, stressing that General Musa has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the protection of all Nigerians, regardless of background.

The DHQ urged civil society groups and members of the public to engage constructively and verify facts before issuing statements that could inflame tensions or erode public confidence in the military.

“We reject the insinuation that the CDS’s remarks were reckless, insensitive or provocative,” the statement read. “The Defence Headquarters remains committed to justice, peace, and working with all stakeholders to ensure lasting security across the country.”