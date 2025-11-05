Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq joins family, friends, associates, and the people of Ilorin, Kwara, and Nigeria on the death of a fine soldier, administrator, and community leader Major General Abdullahi Adangba at the age of 86....

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq joins family, friends, associates, and the people of Ilorin, Kwara, and Nigeria on the death of a fine soldier, administrator, and community leader Major General Abdullahi Adangba at the age of 86.

Apart from his distinguished career as a commissioned officer of the Nigerian Army, General Abdullahi Adangba was at various times a military Governor of Benue-Plateau State; Director General of the defunct National Security Organization (NSO); National Security Adviser to former Military leader Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar; and Chief of Staff to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umar Musa YarAdua; among other senior roles he played in Nigeria.

Governor AbdulRazaq says the death of General Adangba is a profound loss not just to the Ilorin Emirate but to the entire nation, calling it a painful closure of a bright page in Nigeria’s political and military history.

He sends his heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the people of the Emirate, the family of the late General, and the military hierarchy on the development.

Governor AbdulRazaq prays to Allah to admit him to Al-jannah Firdaus and give the family patience to bear the huge loss.