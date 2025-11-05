Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq joins family, friends, associates, and the people of Ilorin, Kwara, and Nigeria on the death of a fine soldier, administrator, and community leader Major General Abdullahi Adangba at the age of 86.
Apart from his distinguished career as a commissioned officer of the Nigerian Army, General Abdullahi Adangba was at various times a military Governor of Benue-Plateau State; Director General of the defunct National Security Organization (NSO); National Security Adviser to former Military leader Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar; and Chief of Staff to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umar Musa YarAdua; among other senior roles he played in Nigeria.
Governor AbdulRazaq says the death of General Adangba is a profound loss not just to the Ilorin Emirate but to the entire nation, calling it a painful closure of a bright page in Nigeria’s political and military history.
He sends his heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the people of the Emirate, the family of the late General, and the military hierarchy on the development.
Governor AbdulRazaq prays to Allah to admit him to Al-jannah Firdaus and give the family patience to bear the huge loss.