Gbajabiamila condoles people of Sokoto over Magajin Gari’s death

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has condoled the entire people of Sokoto over the demise of the Magajin Garin Sokoto Hassan Marafa Danbaba.

Mr. Gbajabiamila visited the deceased private residence where he was received by immediate family members and other associates of the Magajin Garin.

Advertisement

He described the deceased as a dependable and trusted fellow who lived a life of commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria by building bridges across all divides of the country.

He said Magajin Garin Sokoto is a friend who supported him and his political movement in the national assembly.

Advertisement

The Speaker said though he lived a short but very impactful life that will be remember for a very long time.

He console the family and advised them to take solace in the fact that is Allah that gives and take away without consulting anybody.

Advertisement

Also in Sokoto for condolence is the former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima.

The former Borno State Governor visited the private resident of the deceased and condoled with members of the immediate family of the deceased.

Advertisement

He said the death of Magajin Garin Sokoto did not only affect the people of Sokoto state or northern Nigeria alone but the entire country.

He described the deceased as shining light of unity who made friends across all divides in the country.

Advertisement

Mr. Shettima said the deceased took after his grandfather, the Premier of Northern Nigeria Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello in generosity and bridge building.