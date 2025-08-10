One hundred physically challenged persons in Gusau, Zamfara state have benefitted from a cash donation by a non Governmental organization, Fatima Shinkafi foundation The gesture according to the Zamfara state coordinator of the group Nura Shinkafi says is to come to the aid of the the beneficiaries ...

The gesture according to the Zamfara state coordinator of the group Nura Shinkafi says is to come to the aid of the the beneficiaries especially those engaged in petty trading

He says the move is an annual event and this comes at a time the beneficiaries needs it the more

Fatima Shinkafi foundation also enjoin other Nigerians to always extend hands of love to the needy and those displaced by insecurity and other Disasters

“We have selected one hundred physically challenged persons to be given some cash assistance to boost their petty businesses” Nura said.

“This is not the first time that the Fatima Shinkafi foundation is doing this good to the people of Zamfara state and it will not stop here” He added.

Nura Shinkafi also enjoin the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds and make life better for themselves.

” I appeal to those that were given this cash donation to use it wise to help their self by bossting their businesses”

The newly constructed Fatima Shinkafi foundation Secretariate in Gusau is also commissioned by the representative of the emir of Gusau

The office which is aimed at reaching out to the needy and other vulnerable groups is located round Lalan Bustop in Gusau.

” We have just commissioned our office here in Gusau where we will be coordinating our programs aimed at touching lives of the vulnerable groups ”

Those present at the historic event includes, Traditional rulers, politicians, women and youths among other groups.

