Suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the president’s private residence in Lagos.

The Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the visit. Mr Onanuga on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday said: “Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers, now on suspension from office visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Tuesday.”

Recall that President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on March 18, 2025 declared a state of emergency citing the need to restore law and order as the crisis between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike festered.

However, the visit came shortly after Fubara announced his intention to return to office, citing ongoing efforts to restore full functionality to the state’s executive and legislative arms.

Fubara had earlier called on Nigerians and residents of Rivers State to appreciate President Tinubu’s prompt intervention in the state’s prolonged political crisis, which he said helped avert unrest and further escalation.

He made the remarks during a gathering with members of the Simplified Movement in Port Harcourt, held to mark the second anniversary of his time in office.

“We are already making moves to revive the executive and legislative structures of the state,” Fubara said. “I am eager to return to Government House and resume work fully. Our government will come back more united, stronger, and fully committed to the service of our people.”

Fubara admitted that political instability in recent months had disrupted the state’s plans to mark the anniversary of his administration, but reassured the public that plans are in motion to restore democratic processes and effective governance in Rivers State.

“Despite the setbacks, we are focused on rebuilding and working in unity to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people,” he added.

Although details of his meeting with President Tinubu were not made public, political observers see the visit as a crucial step in brokering a resolution to the crisis that has rocked the state in recent months.

Fubara’s suspension and the political impasse in Rivers have drawn national attention, with stakeholders across party lines urging peaceful reconciliation and a return to constitutional order.