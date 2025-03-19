The All Progressives Congress says Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the architect of the extreme events that have unfolded in Rivers State.

The patrty in a statement on the situation in Rivers State signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said when the Governor brazenly demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly, He destroyed the very foundation of democracy in the State.

The APC Spokesman added that by governing without a legislature, Fubara effectively brought an end to government in the State.

The party said expending State funds without valid legislative appropriation means that ,Mr Siminalayi Fubara, stripped himself of all constitutional protections afforded to the office of Governor.

While commending the President the party said there cannot be a governor without a legislature and a judiciary.

All three arms of government it added though separate in their constitutional powers, must coexist to establish a government recognised by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the Statenment by the party, the Supreme Court’s judgment confirmed that there was no government in the State, and there had not been one since Fubara dismantled the State legislature.

Describing the action of Mr Fubara as reckless, it said it was setting the stage for the current outcome.

The declaration of a State of emergency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to the party was a necessary, constitutionally supported measure to protect lives and property and restore governance to the people of Rivers State.

The safety and well-being of the citizens are paramount at this time and must take precedence over all political considerations.

The party commended President Tinubu for his demonstrated courage and leadership in averting a looming breakdown of law and order in the State.