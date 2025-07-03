The First Lady of Nigeria and Founder of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on a visit to Plateau State, made a passionate appeal to political, traditional, and religious leaders to prioritize peace, unity, and security in the region.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Jos, the state capital, Senator Tinubu decried the persistent violence and called for immediate action to stop further bloodshed.

“I came here today not with a political agenda but as a mother whose heart bleeds for the tragedies that continue to afflict this land,” she stated during her emotional speech. Quoting Psalm 8:2, she noted, “Out of the mouth of babes and suckling, God has ordained praise,” recalling how a young girl welcomed her at the airport, calling Jos the “land of peace and tourism.” She added, “From the mouth of a child, God has spoken peace upon this land.”

The First Lady lamented the recurring communal clashes and killings, urging the people to take responsibility for their communities. Citing Ecclesiastes 10:8—”He who digs a pit will fall into it; and whoever breaks through a wall will be bitten by a serpent”—she warned that a lack of unity and vigilance invites external aggression. “We must mend our fences and fortify our communities against both internal strife and external threats,” she stressed.

Mrs. Tinubu reiterated that her visit was purely humanitarian and non-partisan. She presented a donation of ₦1 billion from the Renewed Hope Initiative to Plateau State, clarifying that the funds were privately sourced and not from government coffers. “This is not government money. It’s money given for charity, and I will not pour it into a basket with holes. It must be used for real, sustainable impact,” she emphasized.

She also appealed to the men in the communities, urging them to protect women and children, especially farmers who have become victims of insecurity. “Women don’t fight wars; we only seek peace. Please, do everything to protect your families and ensure our children can inherit a land of peace,” she pleaded.

In closing, Senator Tinubu called on Plateau’s traditional and religious leaders to work closely with the government for lasting peace. “We, in political offices, will come and go, but you are permanent custodians of this land. The next time I visit Plateau, I pray it will be to celebrate peace, not to mourn tragedy,” she declared. The visit concluded with the formal handover of the donation to the state government, followed by applause from dignitaries and citizens in attendance.